Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Homology Medicines worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,594,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,167,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,867,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.28. Homology Medicines Inc has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,740.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Homology Medicines Inc will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIXX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 12,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $273,644.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 130,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $2,859,271.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,706 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,722 over the last 90 days. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

