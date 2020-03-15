Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 924,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,472,000 after acquiring an additional 234,097 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $11,317,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,383,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 48.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,006,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after acquiring an additional 329,145 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 6,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $34,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,726,797.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,308 shares of company stock valued at $7,056,175. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

HZNP opened at $29.04 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 44.08%. The business had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

