Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $3,185,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 191,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,557. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Robecosam AG grew its position in Hormel Foods by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Hormel Foods by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

