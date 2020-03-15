Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Stake Lowered by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 274,539 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 753,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,032,000 after buying an additional 36,744 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 379,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

