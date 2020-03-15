Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,547 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,398 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 54.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $9.50 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.28.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

