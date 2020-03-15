Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives $159.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $156.45 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $136.92 and a 52-week high of $190.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.17 and a 200-day moving average of $169.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

