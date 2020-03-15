Insider Buying: Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) CEO Buys $375,900.00 in Stock

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) CEO Owen E. Kratz bought 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HLX opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.93.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $170.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 905.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Johnson Rice upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.75 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

