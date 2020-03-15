Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CFO Sells $936,309.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 14,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.76, for a total value of $936,309.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,189,521.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Noel Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Jennifer Noel Harris sold 10,519 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $778,406.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Jennifer Noel Harris sold 7,275 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $632,997.75.

Shares of QTWO opened at $65.05 on Friday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $58.65 and a 12 month high of $93.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Q2 from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Q2 by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 250,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,106 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth $703,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth $10,199,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 289,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 55,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

