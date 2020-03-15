Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CTO Sells $809,497.28 in Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CTO Adam D. Blue sold 11,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $809,497.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 44,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of QTWO opened at $65.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $58.65 and a 52-week high of $93.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.90 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Q2 by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,439,000 after purchasing an additional 103,662 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,703,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,158,000 after purchasing an additional 425,045 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,156,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,126,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Q2 from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Q2 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

