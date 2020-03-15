Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) EVP Sells $608,893.50 in Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) EVP John E. Breeden sold 9,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $608,893.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE QTWO opened at $65.05 on Friday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $58.65 and a 1-year high of $93.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Q2 from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.45.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

