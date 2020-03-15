Insider Selling: Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Sells $252,560.00 in Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $252,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jingrong Jean Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $782,180.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $360,010.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $375,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $1,219,520.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $1,164,390.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $411,110.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $403,620.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total value of $610,880.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $978,095.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $1,067,080.00.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 36.64 and a quick ratio of 36.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,840,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,523,000 after buying an additional 1,253,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,324,000 after purchasing an additional 657,921 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 582,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,311,000 after buying an additional 367,891 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 678,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,267,000 after buying an additional 346,770 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $10,424,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPTX. BidaskClub lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.89.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

