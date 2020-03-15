International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.63) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 777 ($10.22) to GBX 763 ($10.04) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.87) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 661.33 ($8.70).

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 350.30 ($4.61) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 556.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 541.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.19. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 12-month low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a €0.17 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This is an increase from International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s previous dividend of $0.15. International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.17%.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

