Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ITRK. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,100 ($80.24) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,515.56 ($72.55).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of ITRK stock opened at GBX 4,536 ($59.67) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,670.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,528.19. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 6,178 ($81.27).

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.