Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,563,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,760 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,035,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,642,000 after acquiring an additional 118,753 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 772.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 110,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 97,535 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,625,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 242,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares during the period.

PDP opened at $55.95 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.34.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

