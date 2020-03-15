Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $126.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $149.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

