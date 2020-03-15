iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Stock Position Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,381 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,656,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 86,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF opened at $21.96 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

