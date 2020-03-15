iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $2,162,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $368,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $575,000.

IWC stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.87. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $101.44.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

