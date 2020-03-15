IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Short Interest Down 9.1% in February

IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the February 13th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ISR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective (up from $0.70) on shares of IsoRay in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised IsoRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

Get IsoRay alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISR opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34. IsoRay has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.06.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of IsoRay by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 280,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IsoRay during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IsoRay by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

IsoRay Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for IsoRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.