John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,107 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,388,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 26,507 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $34,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $76.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $127.97.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $545.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

