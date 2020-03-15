Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Position Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 4,641.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.39% of Joint worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Joint by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 69,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 37,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Joint by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Joint in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Joint in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Joint by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Joint news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 42,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $570,446.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $25,266.15. Insiders bought 113,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,578 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JYNT. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Joint from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Joint from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Joint stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.50 million, a PE ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 0.90. Joint Corp has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 million. Joint had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 92.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Joint Corp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

