Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives $163.87 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.87.

KSU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 842.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 47,034 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 315,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,925,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSU opened at $127.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.14. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.