KeyCorp Increases CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Price Target to $13.00

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) had its price objective raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 109.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Shares of NYSE:CTK opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. CooTek has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 56.41%. Equities analysts expect that CooTek will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,577,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,757,000. CooTek (Cayman) accounts for 1.0% of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd owned 4.05% of CooTek (Cayman) at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

