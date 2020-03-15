Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 422,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 480,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $14.78 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,739,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,794,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

