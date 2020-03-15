Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,371 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,584 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,082 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 37.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra downgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 94.48%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

