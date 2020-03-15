LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Sets New 1-Year Low at $73.20

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.20 and last traded at $83.62, with a volume of 219648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.39.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LCII. ValuEngine cut shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CL King upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.66 and its 200-day moving average is $100.64.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.35 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

In related news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.