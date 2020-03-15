LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of LCI Industries worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,621,000 after acquiring an additional 39,933 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LCII opened at $83.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.38. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.47.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CL King raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

