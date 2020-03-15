Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Leidos by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after acquiring an additional 932,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Leidos by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,615,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000,000 after buying an additional 30,017 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,317,000 after buying an additional 1,116,050 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Leidos by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 783,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after buying an additional 439,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Leidos by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 673,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,895,000 after buying an additional 75,147 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.08.

Leidos stock opened at $90.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.35. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

