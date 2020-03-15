Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,897 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 564.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 30,461 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A alerts:

NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.