Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Director Acquires $742,222.60 in Stock

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Director Edward J. Pettinella purchased 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $742,222.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,268.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $102.03 on Friday. Life Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $90.99 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.91. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,745,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Life Storage by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 894,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,887,000 after purchasing an additional 197,056 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Life Storage by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Life Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,900,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSI. Bank of America raised Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Life Storage from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Life Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.22.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

