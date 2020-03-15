Line Corp (NYSE:LN) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Line Corp (NYSE:LN) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Line were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Line by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Line by 1,815.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Line by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Line by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Line by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Line from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,777.50.

LN opened at $46.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.07. Line Corp has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

