LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,271 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of LTC Properties worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 742.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 421.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. LTC Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

In other LTC Properties news, Director James Pieczynski purchased 1,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LTC shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

