Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 108.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,246 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Luxfer worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Luxfer by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $323.88 million, a P/E ratio of 111.10 and a beta of 1.09. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.25 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

LXFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley began coverage on Luxfer in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

