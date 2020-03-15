LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 312,408 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $25,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Creative Planning lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,828,000 after buying an additional 128,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cfra cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.39.

Shares of LYB opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average is $86.35. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

