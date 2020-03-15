M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Shares Down 0.2%

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) shares traded down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.39 and last traded at $23.52, 23,840 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 264,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities upgraded M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.97.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.12). M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $742.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,409.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $672,902.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,774 shares in the company, valued at $670,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

