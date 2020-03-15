Madison Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,801,000. Apple accounts for 4.8% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $277.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,086.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.10 and its 200 day moving average is $267.63. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.