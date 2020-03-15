Man Group (LON:EMG) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Man Group (LON:EMG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EMG. Citigroup assumed coverage on Man Group in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Man Group from GBX 173 ($2.28) to GBX 161 ($2.12) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Man Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Man Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Man Group to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Man Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 177 ($2.33).

Get Man Group alerts:

Shares of Man Group stock opened at GBX 100.80 ($1.33) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.05 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 154.96.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.