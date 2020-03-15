Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,559,000 after buying an additional 5,604,647 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329,186 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,130,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,110,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,889,000 after purchasing an additional 699,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,628,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,127,000 after purchasing an additional 673,145 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC opened at $24.92 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

