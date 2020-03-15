Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) Short Interest Update

Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the February 13th total of 19,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MICR opened at $2.77 on Friday. Micron Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $3.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Solutions stock. BosValen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. Micron Solutions accounts for about 1.1% of BosValen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BosValen Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.89% of Micron Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

