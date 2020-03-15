Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Arbor Wealth Management LLC

Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,573 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Cfra upped their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $158.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $113.78 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

