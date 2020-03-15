Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Invests $545,000 in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,454 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

MSFT opened at $158.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $113.78 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

