NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,633 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 84.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 109,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 31,079 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 137,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $6.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $9.46.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $103.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.38 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 20,116 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $181,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $52,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NPTN. TheStreet upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.41.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

