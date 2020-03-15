New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Short Interest Update

New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New England Realty Associates stock. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. New England Realty Associates makes up 0.8% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Western Standard LLC owned 0.58% of New England Realty Associates as of its most recent SEC filing.

New England Realty Associates stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. New England Realty Associates has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $66.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

About New England Realty Associates

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

