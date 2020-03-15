NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 44,585 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 173.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,228 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,585 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $158.83 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $113.78 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,208.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

