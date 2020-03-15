Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Receives $59.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $59.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

