O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 17,709 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,814 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,709 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.3% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after buying an additional 267,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after buying an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $277.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.10 and a 200-day moving average of $267.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1,086.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

