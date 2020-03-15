Olivier Puech Sells 2,184 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Olivier Puech also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Tower alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of American Tower stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28.

American Tower stock opened at $238.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.42 and its 200 day moving average is $226.69. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $185.77 and a twelve month high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.