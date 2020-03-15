One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,481 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,000. Apple makes up approximately 2.2% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,823.4% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 806,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 764,193 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $277.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,086.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

