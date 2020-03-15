One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of One Liberty Properties worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 2,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 237.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Justin Clair sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $188,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $358,086. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

OLP opened at $18.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $376.58 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised One Liberty Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

