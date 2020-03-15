Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 543.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,516 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,648 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.29% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PMBC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 10.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 191.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 409,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, Director James F. Deutsch acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $122,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Curt Alan Christianssen acquired 7,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $51,211.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,378.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 44,058 shares of company stock worth $244,557 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of PMBC stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.32 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.67. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.91 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 3.94%.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

