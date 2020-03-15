Patrick Brickley Sells 3,125 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $309,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Everbridge alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, Patrick Brickley sold 7,708 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $703,586.24.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $265,062.50.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $107.90 on Friday. Everbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $116.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVBG. Oppenheimer raised Everbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Everbridge from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,209,000 after buying an additional 591,681 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Everbridge by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 474,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,291,000 after buying an additional 106,962 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.